Nick Cannon, father of 11, says he has ‘no idea’ if he’s planning more babies

Nick Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa just welcomed daughter Beautiful Zeppelin to the world on Nov. 11, and when the proud father stepped out on a red carpet less than a week later, he was asked if he planned to welcome more little ones to the world.

That question might seem a bit sudden for the parent of a newborn, but given that Cannon’s Beautiful baby with De La Rosa is his 11th child — and that he’s already awaiting baby No. 12 with model Alyssa Scott — it also seems fair.

Even to Cannon, who isn’t exactly sure of the answer.

“I don’t know, man,” the 42-year-old told Billboard News at the “Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players” event on Nov. 17. “I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

The actor, rapper and “Masked Singer” host went on to explain that his offspring are his "number one priority."

“I wake up being a father, thinking about my kids," he said, "and everything else comes after that.”

Everything else is influenced by that, too.

“My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do,” he stressed. “They’re the funniest, most innovative, (ask the) best questions. ... Every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”

And that's a lot of eyes.

Cannon shares two other children with De La Rosa, as well as twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, three more children with former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell, one with “Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi and one with photographer LaNisha Cole.

He and Scott also welcomed a son, Zen, in June 2021. Zen died later that year.