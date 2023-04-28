Nick Cannon says his twins with Mariah Carey were aware of fame 'very early on'

Nick Cannon, who is a father of 12, said the two kids he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey knew that their parents were celebrities from a young age.

"Very early on," he told Entertainment Tonight of his 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. “But, you know what? They handled it so well since toddlers … they treat people with love, respect, appreciation. And I think we couldn’t ask for any better children.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey pose with their twins, Monroe (left) and Moroccan. Rich Polk / FilmMagic

“They’re so well-mannered and, you know, people always say, man, I don’t understand how they’re [like] ‘Yes ma’am, yes sir,'" he continued.

“They’re very compassionate and caring, like always want to make sure people are good. To me, regardless of what they do with their lives. The fact that they have a foundation of just love and respect. That’s success right there,” Cannon said.

As a father of 12, Cannon said that he isn't afraid to discipline his kids, but if he does it, then it's always "out of respect and love."

"I constantly let my children know how much I love them," he said.

“And I’m a big kid! So I’m probably the cool dad because I’m probably more mischievous and, you know, probably just as wild as they are," the "Wild ‘n Out" host continued. "But I’m definitely the stern parent.”

Cannon shares kids with six different women. In December, he welcomed his 12th baby with model Alyssa Scott. The two are also parents to son Zen, who died of brain cancer at 5 months old in December 2021.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, with daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, attend Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

“December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️,” Scott wrote on Instagram when she announced her new baby’s birth.

“I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍” she wrote.