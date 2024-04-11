Nara Smith has welcomed her third child, a baby girl.

Nara Smith, 22, and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, 25, welcomed a daughter on April 8, the couple announced on social media Thursday.

They named their third child Whimsy Lou Smith.

"Our little angel is here," Nara Smith wrote in the caption of her post. "She came on her own time and arrived on the day of the eclipse."

Whimsy Lou is Nara and Lucky Blue Smith's third child together. They also share daughter Rumble Honey, 3, and son Slim Easy, 2.

Nara and Lucky Blue Smith met through modeling and got married after six months of dating in 2020, she shared in a March TikTok video.

"I've always wanted to be a young mom, because growing up, my dad would always tell us that he regrets having kids later in life," she said. "So I took that advice and its one of the best decisions I could have made."

She welcomed Rumble Honey at 19 years old.

Lucky Blue Smith and his ex Stormi Bree also share a daughter, Gravity Blue, who was born in July 2017. (Bree has since been photographed out with Joe Jonas.)

Nara Smith has said that she was scouted by a modeling agency at 14 years old, and she moved to California at 18.

Her TikTok account, which has grown to more than 5 million followers, is known for its pregnancy and lifestyle content, including her "from-scratch" recipe videos. One video of her making a homemade Pop-Tart has more than 2.3 million likes.

Lucky Blue Smith practices Mormonism, and in September 2023, shared on Instagram that he was in the process of reading the Book of Mormon "from cover to cover." In her March "get to know me" video," Nara Smith said she is not a "hardcore Mormon" and is "still learning and figuring out my own faith."

Nara Smith notably went viral in December 2023 for teasing her third baby's name by revealing the names she wouldn't be using.

She shared that for a girl, she loved the names "Odie," "Pepper," "Dawn" and "Pear," as well as "Cherry" and "Bubble" for a middle name. For a boy, she said she liked the names "Frosty," "Sunny" "Silver" and "Zen."