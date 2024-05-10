Get a Mother’s Day pep talk from Savannah, Hoda, Jenna, Dylan and Sheinelle

As our TODAY hosts know, being a mom is a tough job. Of course there are wonderful moments when you get a big hug or a special drawing from one of your kids, but sometimes being a mom can feel like a thankless job.

If it's one of those days when you're completely frazzled and can't wait until your kids' bedtime, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones are here to encourage you to keep on being the amazing mom you are.

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, are parents to Vale, 9, and Charlie, 7.

"Hi, moms. Let's have some real talk. We all feel like we're failing on any given day. You're not. Or at least you're in good company because everybody feels that way. Listen, here's my one tip I've learned over the years: if your kids are having a total meltdown (and by the way that can happen even if they're nine or 10 or 12, or 16, or maybe even 30), just add water. Take a shower, jump in the pool, take a bath. Kids change in that moment. I don't know why it works, but it just does. And for you, mom, just add rosé. Just kidding!"

Hoda Kotb

Hoda is raising daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.

"Moms, listen, no matter what you think right now, you’re doing good. You got this, okay? We’re all struggling. You’ve got this. You’re good at being a mom. Okay? Don’t doubt yourself. You’re really good at it. Do you hear me?"

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna and her husband Hal Hager have three children: Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of y'all out there. You're killing it! And if you ever feel overwhelmed ... just say to yourself, 'Mama's done.'"

Dylan Dreyer

Dylan is raising Calvin, 7, Oliver, 4, and Rusty, 2, with her husband, Brian Fichera.

"To all the moms out there who are in this moment feeling frustrated, like you kind of want to scream, like you just want to throw something on the other side of the room, because the house is a mess, because you have this to do and that to do ... I feel you. Just take a deep breath. We're all in this together. Your kids will be fine no matter what happens that day. They love you. They make these small little indoor snowballs. You can throw those and nothing gets hurt. Whatever you need to do to get through the day. That's what we're all trying to do."

Sheinelle Jones

Sheinelle, a mom of three, is raising 14-year-old Kayin and 11-year-old twins, Clara and Uche, with her husband, Uche Ojeh.

"You know what? A friend said this to me the other day and I'll say it to you: God gave that little one to you. He didn't give him to Dylan or Savannah or Hoda or me. He gave him to you. You know why? Because you are the perfect mom for that child."