Miranda Kerr is expecting her fourth child — see the pics

Miranda Kerr is going to be a boy mom again.

The Australian model and businesswoman announced she is expecting baby No. 4 on Sept. 1 when she shared two photos of her showing off her baby bump on Snapchat.

Kerr's first pic, taken from the side, shows her posing outside in a midriff shirt with one hand resting on her pregnancy bump.

"So excited to announce baby number 4," she captioned the image.

Miranda Kerr announced she is expecting her fourth child. Miranda Kerr via Snapchat

The model and businesswoman will welcome another son. Miranda Kerr via Snapchat

In the second image, Kerr, 40, smiles while facing the camera and holding her bump in both hands. "And it's a boy," she wrote on the pic, adding blue heart emoji.Who are Miranda Kerr's children?

The Kora Organics founder already shares two sons, Hart, 5, and Myles, 3, with her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. The couple tied the knot in 2017.

She also shares an older son, Flynn, 12, with her ex-husband, "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise star Orlando Bloom, to whom she was married from 2010-2013.

Kerr says she and Orlando Bloom are good co-parents

Kerr opened up about successfully co-parenting with Bloom during an August 2021 episode of the “Moments with Candace Parker” podcast.

'“(I grew to understand that) at the end of the day, Orlando is going to be in my life forever and it’s important for Flynn to have a healthy relationship with him,” she said.

“And once I fully accepted that I really realized that it’s important to put your own upset behind you, make peace, for your own good, and move forward for obviously, your own good and and your child’s good.”

She echoed the sentiment in a July 2022 interview with Vogue Australia.

"From day one, when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn’s needs first, not our own.’ That’s the way we make our decisions,” said Kerr. “Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby.”

She loves her blended family with Bloom and Katy Perry

On the “Moments with Candace Parker” podcast, Kerr also revealed that she'd formed a sweet friendship with Bloom's fiancée, pop star and "American Idol" judge Katy Perry.

“We go on holidays together, we celebrate all the important milestones together. I love her. I mean, it’d be safe to say I love her more than Flynn’s dad,” she said.

Bloom and Perry also have a 3-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove, whom Kerr's oldest son adores. “Flynn’s so sweet with her,” she gushed.

The following year, Kerr gushed again about her and Bloom's — and Perry's — blended family.

"Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something that I feel really happy about,” she told Vogue Australia.

Kerr calls motherhood the 'best thing in the world'

In an April 2021 Instagram chat with Perry, Kerr opened up about how much she loves being a mother.

“The kids are just my No. 1 love, as you know,” she told the "Roar" singer. “It’s just the best thing in the world, being a mom.”

Kerr talked about the joys of motherhood again while speaking to Vogue Australia in 2022. "I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys," she said.

When the publication asked Kerr if she would consider having another baby, she responded, “I feel like I’m open, so we’ll see what God decides.”