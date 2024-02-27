Miranda Kerr welcomes 4th son: See her sweet announcement

Miranda Kerr has added another son to her family.

The model revealed in a Feb. 27 Instagram post that she welcomed her fourth child, a baby boy named Pierre Kerr Spiegel.

Kerr, 40, shared the announcement by posting a photo of a floral arrangement alongside tiny yellow socks and a light blue blanket embroidered with Pierre’s name.

“We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel,” Kerr captioned her post. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed.”

This is Kerr's third child with husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. The couple got married in 2017 and share sons Hart, Myles and now Pierre.

The model and businesswoman is also mother to son Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Kerr previously chatted with Bloom's fiancée, pop star Katy Perry about co-parenting and motherhood. Perry also shares daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom.

“The kids are just my No. 1 love, as you know,” she told Perry in an April 2021 Instagram chat. “It’s just the best thing in the world, being a mom.”

She also told Vogue Australia in 2022, “I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys.”

Kerr, Spiegel and Bloom have kept their children out of the public eye ever since their arrival.

Here’s what to know about Kerr's four children.

Flynn, 13

Kerr and Bloom welcomed their first child, son Flynn Christopher, in January 2013.

The couple was married from 2010 to 2013. Despite their divorce, the pair have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship.

“From day one, when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn’s needs first, not our own.’ That’s the way we make our decisions,” Kerr said in a July 2022 interview with Vogue Australia. “Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby.”

Hart, 5

Kerr became a mom of two and welcomed her first child with her husband Spiegel on May 7, 2018.

“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time,” the couple told People at the time.

Last year, the Australian model celebrated her son's fifth birthday, writing on Instagram, "Happy 5th birthday to our darling Hart."

"We are so proud of what a kind and smart boy you are. We can’t wait to see all the wonderful things you will discover and learn this year. Love you with all our hearts," she added.

Myles, 4

Myles was born on Oct. 5, 2019. At the time, the proud parents told People that they were "overjoyed" with the arrival of their son.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family,” they added in part.

Last year, Kerr celebrated her son's fourth birthday by sharing a photo of his magical birthday cake.

“Yesterday was such a special day, celebrating our darling Myles’ birthday! We love you so much and can’t wait to see what an amazing big brother you will be,” Kerr wrote.

Pierre

Kerr announced in September 2023 that she and Spiegel were expecting their third child together. The model shared photos of her baby bump on Snapchat and revealed that she was having another boy.

On Feb. 27, Kerr announced that she had welcomed Pierre. However, she did not share his date of birth.