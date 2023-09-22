Looks like Jon Bon Jovi won't be performing at son Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown's wedding.

While chatting with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her nuptials recently on TODAY's fourth hour, Brown said she doesn't feel like it would be fair of her to ask her fiancé's dad to perform for them on their special day.

"I feel like that's asking me to go and do like a full-on play for everyone (at my wedding)," the "Stranger Things" actor said. "I think the man needs a break."

Brown explained that Bon Jovi is always doing something productive.

Jon Bon Jovi performs in June 2021 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"He doesn't stop. He's always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break," she said.

When Jenna said the "Livin’ on a Prayer" singer could simply just play his role as the father of the groom at their wedding, Brown said that would be a "wild" thought because she doesn't know if "he'll be able to do just that."

During the interview, Brown also talked about her upcoming nuptials and said she hasn't been having a stressful time planning her and Bongiovi's wedding because her beau is "very involved" with the whole process.

“I’ve never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice," she said. "I’m always like, ‘Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?’ But ultimately, it’s just a very intimate day for the both of us, and we’re really both very excited.”

In April, the couple revealed they got engaged when they both shared a black-and-white photo of Bongiovi wrapping his arms around Brown, who displayed a ring on her left hand.

In the caption, Brown used a line from Taylor Swift's 2019 song "Lover" and wrote, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

Brown truly appears to be excited for her upcoming wedding. In an August interview with The Sunday Times, she revealed how she knew that he was "the one."

“After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” she said. “You can’t pinpoint why (someone is ‘the one’), it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”