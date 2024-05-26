Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's kids meet Caitlin Clark in their first public appearance

Caitlin Clark met some special fans this weekend.

The Indiana Fever rookie, 22, took a moment courtside after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks May 24 to greet Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and the couple's two children, Wyatt, 9, and Dimitri, 7.

In a video shared by the Fever on May 25, Clark and Kutcher embraced in a big hug while daughter Wyatt stood behind her dad with her hand over her mouth in awe. Clark then went over to the kids, who both donned big smiles, for a group hug.

Clark, who was named the all-time leading scorer in Division I college basketball history while playing at the University of Iowa, shares an alma mater with Kutcher. The former “Two and a Half Men” star grew up in rural Iowa, per his IMDb page, and studied biochemical engineering as a Hawkeye before making his way to Hollywood.

After their post-game meetup, Kutcher shared a photo of him clasping Clark's hand on Instagram, writing, “Props @caitlinclark22 on W 1. Even Bigger props on being someone to look up to! Take your shot!” with the hashtag #hawkeyes.

After starring on "That '70s Show" together from 1998 to 2006, Kutcher and Kunis were married in the summer of 2015. They became parents in 2014 and have spoken about how they'd like to raise their son and daughter.

“Yeah, we’re not gonna raise a------. There’s enough a------ in this world!” Kunis told Entertainment Tonight in an October 2017 interview. “We don’t need to contribute. But, you know, there’s some nice people.”

In another October 2017 interview, Kutched explained why he doesn't publicly share photos of their children.

“My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light, but my kids have not,” he told the Thrive Global Podcast. “I think they should have the right to choose that and I actually don’t think that they should have images of them as children that are out there, that somebody could potentially blackmail them with. It’s their private life. It’s not mine to give away.”

Kutcher said at the time that he and his wife don't share pictures of Wyatt and Dimitri on their public social media accounts, but rather send updates to their parents privately.

“I’m Wyatt and Dimitri’s dad,” he explained. “That’s my No. 1 gig. Everything else is secondary.”

Here's what to know about Kutcher and Kunis' kids.

Wyatt Isabelle, 9

Kutcher and Kunis welcomed daughter Wyatt Isabelle on Oct. 1, 2024.

“Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world. May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy,” Kutcher wrote his website at the time.

Later that month, Kutcher revealed in an interview how he and Kunis came to name their firstborn.

“I just started listing off anything and everything that I saw. ... Then I was like, ‘All right I’ve got a really dumb idea. What about Wyatt?’ (Kunis) goes, ‘That’s it.’ And I was like, ‘Really? I did it?’ She was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it,’” he said of their conversation.

Kutcher also explained in the same interview that he and Kunis bought online domains with the name "Wyatt" in them after she was born.

“We immediately went home and we reserved all the domain names. ... I don’t want a porn site with my daughter’s name on it! It’s unacceptable to me and it is not gonna happen!” he said.

In a July 2021 interview with People, Kunis said that Wyatt was interested in outer space.

“My daughter is in love with space. Right now, if you asked her what does she want to be when she grows up, she’s going to tell you she wants to be an astronaut chef in space. That’s what she wants to be. On the International Space Station, she wants to be the chef and an astronaut,” Kunis said.

Dimitri Portwood, 7

On Nov. 30, 2016, Kutcher and Kunis welcomed son Dimitri Portwood, who they announced weighed 8 pounds and 15 ounces.

Weeks later, Kutcher told Conan O’Brien in an interview that he had another name in mind for Dimitri, which tied to his Iowa roots, but it “didn’t fly” with his wife.

“I’m an Iowan, so to have a kid named Hawkeye?” he said, referring to the mascot of his alma mater, the University of Iowa. He continued, “It’s like ‘M.A.S.H’-y. He could be a doctor.”

Kutcher revealed months later in a May 2017 interview with Ellen DeGeneres how Kunis decided their son's name.

Before their son was born, Kutcher said that Kunis made two predictions: “So I think Donald Trump is going to become the president, and I think our baby’s name is Dimitri.”

The actor explained that he didn't believe her initial political prediction, until it finally came true. Then, he remembered her second declaration.

“I was like, ‘I think Dimitri is the name of the baby,’” he said of his realization. “She was like, ‘I know, right?’”

He added at the time, “Everything Mila says it right! But she’s my wife, so that’s just how it is.”

In a September 2021 interview with People, Kutcher opened up about the reality of spending quarantine with his young kids amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We actually kind of tried to just celebrate the fact that our kids are young and they still want to hang out with us and we got to be with them all day,” he said at the time. “I think the whole thing was scary, but we talked about it a lot. Our kids are still pretty young and our son is going to be 5 and he’s probably known more of life in a mask than not in a mask. So for him and our daughter as well, it’s just a lesson in resilience.”