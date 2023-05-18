Michael Bublé records kids’ reaction to him coming home after tour: ‘This is what I live for’

Home is where the heart is for Michael Bublé.

The Grammy Award-winning singer shared an adorable video on Instagram May 16 featuring him reuniting with his family after being away on tour.

The video starts with the crooner saying he landed in Vancouver after flying in from Dublin.

“I’ve been gone from my kids and my wife for about a month and I missed them so much,” he says. “I’ve had so much fun on tour and I love the people I work for, all you beautiful people, but it’s nice to be home, and I came home.”

Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have four kids: sons Noah, 9, and Elias, 7, and daughters Vida, 4, and Cielo, who was born in August 2022.

The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer then marvels at how beautiful a day it is outside before reveling in the fact he will reconnect with his family.

“I get to see my kids, and I want you to be part of it,” he says.

The video then shifts to Bublé outside his front door getting ready to step inside.

“This is what I live for, you guys. This is literally my happiness,” he says as he walks in the house and announces he is home.

Bublé couldn't wait to get back to his family.

One of his kids runs into his arms, while a second one quickly joins in before they scamper away.

“My beautiful girl!” he shouts when he sees his wife.

The clip then picks up with Bublé and his wife in bed.

“We had dinner, put the kids to bed, and now, I get to hug my wife. Life is beautiful. Love you guys,” he says as the video ends.

It shouldn’t come as a total surprise to see Bublé so fired up about getting back to his family.

In September 2022, he discussed how his love for music had waned somewhat, while his interest in family had become a priority.

“I think I’m not loving it as much,” he said on “That Gaby Roslin Podcast.” “I think I’m getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad.”

He also said that he needs to get focused before he goes on tour.

“I have to put myself in a mental state, where if I’m not feeling it, I have to remind myself and go, ‘Hey, this is a beautiful opportunity, Mike, to go and do this again, to enjoy this again. How lucky are you,’” he said.