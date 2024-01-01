Melanie Lynskey got her 5-year-old daughter’s drawing tattooed on her — see the pic

Melanie Lynskey is starting the year with some cute new ink.

The "Yellowjackets" actor shared a photo of her new tattoo on Instagram. And, as Lynskey explained in the caption, the design has a very special meaning.

"I’m so happy to be bringing this adorable tattoo into 2024 with me," Lynseky wrote. "It’s a meticulous recreation of a drawing my 5 year old daughter did, and it reminds me even in the most challenging moments that there is true joy in my life and fills me with deep gratitude."

Lynskey, who is originally from New Zealand, shared that she had the tattoo done while in her home country, and thanked the artist and shop where she received the new ink.

The "Last of Us" actor ended her Instagram post with a positive message for the new year: "I wish so much joy for all of you this year! And my big wish is that the world remembers about empathy."

Lynskey and her husband, fellow actor Jason Ritter, announced the birth of their daughter in January 2019.

“We feel lucky to have been able to have our news just be for friends and family for a while, but I guess the story got out, so! Yes! @JasonRitter and I had a daughter in December. We love her so much; she’s perfect. Thanks to everyone for your sweet messages,” Lynskey wrote at the time on X, formerly known as Twitter.

And while Lynskey hasn’t shared too many details about her daughter, her favorite stuffy — a cat named “Meowy“ — appears to be an important part of her life. Lynskey also recently shared that her sister’s partner made Lynskey’s daughter an allergen-free cake, also in the shape of a cat, with the words “Merry Catmas” written in frosting.

Last month, on Dec. 18, 2023, Lynskey also posted a sweet birthday message to her daughter. "The kindest, sweetest, coolest little person. I can’t believe how lucky I am to be her mama. 5 years of pure joy," Lynskey wrote alongside a photo of her daughter holding a giant unicorn balloon in front of her face.