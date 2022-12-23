Meghan Trainor reveals the hilarious reason she got son Riley 8 outfits for Christmas

Meghan Trainor is all about those outfit changes.

Earlier this month, Trainor, 29, revealed that she purchased eight holiday-themed ensembles for her 22-month-old son, Riley.

The singer shares Riley, who will turn 2 in February, with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara.

“It’s tough finding cute boy outfits for Christmas. I wanted to make him a reindeer, but cannot find that outfit yet,” Trainor told People in an interview published Dec. 20. “I want it to be cute, but also embarrassing, so one day he can look back, like, ‘Oh, my God, how cute was I?’ I can’t wait.”

Trainor can’t wait to have another kiddo to shop for. When asked by People to share her “dream board for 2023,” Trainor responded that “hopefully” she’ll be pregnant.

In May, Trainor revealed on Hoda & Jenna that she wants four children in total.

“I know it’s not super easy, but I want to give him the the most amount of siblings I can, just because my brothers are my everything — they’re my world,” she explained.

Trainor's brothers Ryan and Justin share the same address. Ryan and Justin live on their own side of Trainor's house.

“I would be very sad if they moved out,” she said while speaking with People in 2020. “Everywhere I go my family comes with me.”

Last month, Trainor opened up on TODAY about how Riley inspired her to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

“I’m just going to be the best version of myself for my kid,” she explained. “He is actually the reason that I have taken on every challenge I can. I lost 60 pounds because every morning I was walking him (and) looking at him and I was like, ‘I am going to be healthy so I can live forever so I can stay with you forever — as long as I can.’”