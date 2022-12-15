This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

In recent years, the former Meghan Markle has opened up about her mental health and how the press has had a negative impact on her overall well-being, including having thoughts of suicide.

And now, her mom, Doria Ragland, is sharing how it felt to discover her daughter's struggle in the fourth episode of Netflix's "Harry & Meghan."

In the docuseries, Ragland recalls when Meghan first told her that she wanted to take her own life, saying that it "really broke" her heart.

Doria Ragland takes her seat in St George's Chapel for Meghan and Harry's wedding ceremony in Windsor on May 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski / AFP via Getty Images

"I knew it was bad, but to just consistently be picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit that she would think about not wanting to be here. That’s not an easy one for a mom to hear,” Ragland said while wiping tears away from her face.

“And I can’t protect her. H can’t protect her," she said, referring to Prince Harry's nickname.

In the same episode, Meghan also reflected on that dark time in her life, revealing that the "scariest part" was that she had such "clear thinking."

"I was like, 'All of this will stop if I'm not here,'" Meghan said.

The Duke of Sussex noted in the docuseries that he "was devastated" by the realization that his wife was grappling with thoughts of suicide and felt "angry and ashamed," admitting that he didn't deal with the situation in the best way at the time.

"I dealt with it as institutional Harry, as opposed to husband Harry, and what took over my feelings was my royal role," Harry said of when his wife was having suicidal thoughts Matt Dunham / WPA Pool via Getty Images

"I dealt with it as institutional Harry, as opposed to husband Harry, and what took over my feelings was my royal role," Harry said. "I had been trained to worry more about, 'What are people going to think if we don't go to this event? We're going to be late.' Looking back on it now, I hate myself for it.”

Meghan recalls that she wanted to seek help for herself, but that she "wasn't allowed to" because of concern around how the institution would look.

“They knew how bad it was,” Harry said. "They thought, 'Why couldn't she just deal with it?' As if to say, 'Well, everyone else has dealt with it, why can't she deal with it?' But this was different."

"Actually, if you strip all that away and say, okay fine, it was exactly the same. So, do we still believe that she should have just sucked it up like other members of the family, or does one think that maybe it's about time that we stop."