Jodie Sweetin's daughter just turned 13 and she looks so much like her mom

Jodie Sweetin’s youngest child, Beatrix, is already a teenager — and the “Full House” star can’t believe it.

The 41-year-old actor celebrated Beatrix, whom she calls Bea, with a sweet birthday tribute on Aug. 31.

Sweetin uploaded a carousel of photos to Instagram, showing how Beatrix has grown up throughout the years.

In the first photo, Beatrix revealed her red hairdo and posed for the camera while listening to music. Sweetin then included a series of childhood photos of Beatrix dressing up in cowboy and cat costumes, celebrating Hanukkah and playing with her dogs.

For the final two snaps, Sweetin shared a selfie of the mother-daughter duo enjoying dinner together and another recent picture of them hugging on a boat as Beatrix put up a peace sign. In both photos with her mom, Beatrix had dyed her hair pink and blonde.

“Happy 13th Birthday Bea!!!” the mom of two cheered in the caption. “Looking back through all these pics from when she was little until now… always the silly face, the animal lover, the cuddly one… proud is too small a word. Love you to the moon and back, Bea!!”

She added, “I just can’t believe I’m now OFFICIALLY the mom of two teens… I’ll be off weeping into old photos… brb” before including a crying-laughing face and a series of celebratory emoji.

Fans wished Beatrix a happy birthday in the comments and also pointed out how much the teenager resembles her mother.

“Holy mini-me! She looks just like you!” one Instagram user said.

Another wrote, “Omg y’all twins.”

A third fan commented, “Oh my gosh Jodie!!! I thought that was you dressed up for a second! She looks so much like you!!! Happy Birthday to Bea!!!”

Sweetin shares Beatrix with ex-husband Morty Coyle and 15-year-old-daughter Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin.

“The Jane Mysterious: Inheritance Lost” star was also previously married to Shaun Holguin.

In July 2022, Sweetin said “I do” to Mescal Wasilewski, a clinical social worker, after dating for about five years.

Beatrix and Zoie supported their mom as her bridesmaids, People reported at the time.

Before the nuptials, Sweetin told the publication how her daughters felt about her tying the knot.

“They’re so excited to stand up there with me,” the actor shared. “They’re getting nails done and all this stuff and they just are so happy to see me happy and they love this little unit that we have. So, they’ve been very much a part of it.”

Sweetin revealed Zoie picked out her wedding dress and that both daughters made speeches at the ceremony.

Read on to learn more about Sweetin’s two daughters and what she has said about them.

Zoie

When Zoie turned 15 in April, Sweetin treated her daughter and a group of friends to a sushi dinner. She bought them jewelry, too.

“A fabulous girls evening! (I can feel them rolling their eyes at this post already) 🤷‍♀️ Moms gonna mom,” Sweetin joked in an Instagram post beside a series of selfies documenting their night out.

Fans noticed Sweetin’s strong genes, again, commenting that the mother and daughter looked like sisters.

Sweetin penned a thoughtful birthday message for Zoie in a separate post. She complimented her oldest daughter for her heart, hard work and sense of humor.

“You are such a bright light in so many ways. I love our chats together, catching up on drama, haha.

“I’m so proud of you Zo… and I’m so happy to be your mom ,” she gushed. “Happy 15th Birthday!!! Love you to the moon and back!!”

In 2019, Sweetin opened up to TODAY about raising her two daughters and teaching them, especially Zoie, about the dangers of social media.

“I have honest conversations with them about what social media really is — that it’s not real,” Sweetin shared. “The things that you see, that you wish you looked like, or you wish you were, are not the real people. ... It’s edited.”

At the time, she said she closely monitored Zoie’s Instagram account and was happy with what she saw.

“I was actually really proud of her,” she said. “I went through some of her stuff. And I saw some of her comments. I always tell them to be positive and not to be mean. I have no patience for any sort of cyberbullying.”

Beatrix

Sweetin weighed in on which daughter she thinks resembles her the most when speaking with TODAY.com in May.

“(Beatrix’s) hair has gotten darker all of the sudden and it looks a little bit less like that little Stephanie Tanner,” she said, referring to her lovable “Full House” character.

She continued, “But both of my girls have my smile and all that. So I definitely see Steph hiding in there, especially in their attitude.”

Sweetin started playing the precocious Tanner sibling when she was just 5 years old and reprised the character for the Netflix reboot “Fuller House,” which ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2020.

She told TODAY.com that her daughters “don’t really care” that their mom played a beloved TV character.

“I mean they’ve watched it before, they used to come to tapings, but at the end of the day, it’s mom,” she explained. “They’re not really that impressed.”

They simply enjoy spending time with their mom, whether she is a celebrity or not.

In May, Sweetin and Beatrix went to see the musical “Hairspray” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Sweetin posted two adorable selfies from their girls night out.