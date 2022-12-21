Mariska Hargitay shares sweet photos from her family’s magical trip to Disney World

Mariska Hargitay recently enjoyed some time away from the mean streets of “Law & Order: SVU” and visited Main Street, U.S.A. at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

And after her family-fun adventure was over, the 58-year-old star took to Instagram to share photos of it all with her fans and followers.

In one pic she posted Dec. 20, Hargitay can be seen beaming alongside her husband, “Younger” actor Peter Hermann, as they took in the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” ride at the resort’s Epcot theme park. Seated just one row behind them in the shot is their eldest child, 16-year-old August, who looks as if he was appreciating the enclosed roller coaster experience just as much as his mom and dad.

In the caption that accompanied the photo, Hargitay wrote, "Best ride in the galaxy."

Hargitay, who's also mom to daughter Amaya and son Andrew, both 11, offered glimpses of her kids taking in the holiday parade at the Magic Kingdom park, as well as a sweet photo of her watching the fireworks in front of Cinderella's Castle with an arm draped around one of the kids.

As a throwback pic she shared of her and Hermann with a very young August proved, the family has long had a love for theme parks.

But that's not the only reason they were at Disney this time.

On Dec. 19 and 20, Hargitay served as a celebrity narrator for the Candlelight Processional at Epcot’s International Festival of the Holidays. She’s one of many stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Gad and Neil Patrick Harris, who’ve taken on the task of retelling the story of the first Christmas for visitors this season.

In yet another Instagram post, she thanked Disney for "the great honor" of hosting a part of the event, adding, "What a glorious gift and what a beautiful tradition. 🎄🎶✨"

