Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe, 11, rock black outfits and curls in new pics

It’s Mimi and her mini-me.

Over the weekend, Mariah Carey shared photos of her posing alongside her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, while they took part in what the singer described on Twitter as “Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas.”

The mom and daughter sported black outfits and partial braids, which allowed the rest of their curly tresses to flow. Carey shared more photos of their matchy-matchy look in two posts that were shared on her Instagram page.

The comments section of all three posts was filled with praise and butterfly emoji from the chanteuse's fans.

“The curls, the clothes, the shoes… A LITERAL SERVE!!” one user commented on the post.

“Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi!!” Carey captioned one of the Instagram photos.

She also posted another image that described Monroe as the singer’s butterfly.

Earlier this year, Carey shared an Instagram post in which she was all smiles while with Monroe and her son, Moroccan (Monroe’s twin brother), on a boat. The post celebrated the twins’ birthday.

Monroe and Moroccan are the children of Carey and her former husband, Nick Cannon.

“Happy 11th birthday to the two greatest blessings of my life. Roc and Roe…Always be my babies! …DEMKIDS!!!!” she captioned the post. “I LOVE YOU FOREVER!”