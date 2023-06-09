Maria Shriver is a big fan of daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger' Pratt's relationship with husband Chris Pratt.

On June 8, Shriver, 67, wrote a lovely message in the comments section of a post that Pratt, 43, dedicated to his wife.

While sharing a photo of him and Schwarzenegger Pratt, 33, together, Pratt wrote, "Happy Anniversary!! Mom and dads first night away in three years. Back to the spot where we said 'I do!' Love you honey!"

After seeing the post online, Shriver commented, "Bravo to you both I’m so happy for you for your children for all who know and love you your love inspires your kindness elevates others your compassion moves us all thank you both for lighting up my life.

"I’m so happy you have one another love looks good on you both shine on ❤️."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt tied the knot in 2019 and are parents to their daughters, Eloise, 1, and Lyla, 2. Pratt also shares his 10-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

In 2021, Shriver appeared on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna and raved about the couple's "incredible" parenting skills.

"Watching Katherine in that role has been a gift," she said.

Shriver, who became a grandma after Lyla was born, added that she's been having the best time ever with her granddaughter.

“It’s just this whole new joy for me, this whole new relationship for me,” Shriver said. “I’m learning to kind of be in it and also be out of it because it’s not my baby.”

In May 2022, Pratt appeared on TODAY and said that Lyla likes to call Shriver "Mama G."

He noted that the mom-of-four has been "a living saint" for his family.

"She's super doting," he said.

“She’s fantastic. She’s so engaged and thoughtful and caring and her house is like .... a welcoming kind of retreat. You just kind of relax when you go there. It’s really nice," Pratt added.