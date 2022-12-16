Mandy Moore gushes that 2-month-old son has her ‘thinking about doing it all over again’

Mandy Moore recently welcomed her second child — and she’s already thinking about adding to her family again.

The proud mom cannot get enough of her son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith (nicknamed Ozzie) and has been frequently sharing photos of him on Instagram.

Moore gushed about her son on the social media platform on Thursday, Dec. 15 and included a new adorable video of the newborn.

In the clip, the “This Is Us” star sweetly repeats “Good morning, sir” as baby Ozzie stares at his mom and holds her hand.

“This sweet Angel baby is 2 months old today and he’s a GIANT bundle of snuggles, who demands food at all times, rolls over the instant you put him on his tummy, is a dynamite traveler, sleeper and set baby, seems genuinely impressed with his big brother, loves to fall asleep in anyone’s arms and is generally so smooshy and dreamy he has Mom thinking about doing it all over again,” she wrote in the caption.

She added, “We’re so grateful for all you are and can’t wait for more, sweetest Ozzie!!”

The 38-year-old actor and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their second son in October. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, also share August “Gus,” who will be 2 years old in February 2023.

Moore first announced Ozzie’s arrival with a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram on Oct. 21 that showed the parents holding their baby boy in the hospital.

“Ozzie is here!” she cheered in a joint post with her husband, who is a musician. “Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding.”

They said they are happy to now be a family of four.

A few days later, Moore uploaded a photo of Gus bonding with his little brother next to his parents.

“Gus relishing his role as Big Bro,” she wrote.

She also shared another cute photo of Ozzie as he took a nap with his hands behind his head.

In the caption, Moore said, “One week with this dreamboat. You’ve absolutely changed the game, Ozzie.”

She continued, “Yes, I’m exhausted and covered in spit up and feeding you nonstop but I’m so grateful and soaking in every second of this time.”

In November, she celebrated Ozzie turning one month old with more hospital photos from the day he was born.

She thanked the doctor, nurse and doula who helped her deliver Ozzie in the caption and called the birthing experience “transcendent.”