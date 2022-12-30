Watch Madonna and her kids playing, dancing and singing on African trip

Madonna is proving that her kids have inherited her dance moves in a fun new video that shows the family having a blast in Malawi.

The 64-year-old "Vogue" singer capped off the year on Dec. 30 by sharing a short video on Instagram that showed her and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 10, daughter Mercy James, 16, and son David Banda, 17, visiting with children served by her Raising Malawi non-profit.

The organization, founded in 2006, aims to transform the lives of orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi through health, education and community support.

In the montage clip, which uses the recently released demo version of Madonna’s single “Back That Up To The Beat” for its soundtrack, the pop star’s children can be seen strutting their stuff as they dance with other kids.

Madonna poses with one of her twin daughters, daughter Mercy James and son David Banda, who holds a young friend in his lap. @madonna via Instagram

Other scenes show children playing soccer and one of Madonna’s twins decked out in camouflage pants, filming all the merriment on a video recorder.

The Grammy winner visited children served by her Raising Malawi nonprofit. @madonna via Instagram

Madonna, also sporting camouflage pants as well as a floppy hat, appears throughout the video visiting with little ones and holding several in her lap.

The "Vogue" singer poses with a little boy on her lap. @madonna via Instagram

The Grammy winner adopted David, Mercy James, Stella and Estere from Malawi. She also shares daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, with ex Carlos Leon, and son Rocco Ritchie, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Madonna's twins, Stella and Estere, were all smile to meet new friends. @madonna via Instagram

“Back that up to the Beat……in Malawi 🇲🇼🖤🇲🇼❤️🇲🇼💚 streaming on all platforms now !! @raisingmalawi,” the singer captioned the video.

Madonna shared more images on her Instagram story, showing the family's trip to Malawi, where the singer opened the Mercy James Centre for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, the nation’s first children’s hospital, in 2017.

The singer’s post comes a little more than a month after she gathered with all six of her kids to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The proud mom posted several images from the family's holiday, including a family portrait finding everyone dressed to the nines, on Instagram.

"What I’m thankful for…………. 💛 , she captioned her post.