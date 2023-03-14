See what the cast of ‘Mean Girls’ had to say about Lindsay Lohan’s pregnancy news

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant, and her “Mean Girls” clique is making it known that her baby is more than welcome to sit with them.

On March 14, the actor, 36, revealed to fans on Instagram that she and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting their first child. It wasn’t long after Lohan shared an image of a baby’s onesie featuring the words “Coming Soon” that her post became swarmed with comments from followers, family and her “Mean Girls” crew.

Amanda Seyfried, who starred in the 2004 hit as the weather report-minded Karen Smith, chimed into the comments, writing, “This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!”

“I’m thrilled for you!!!! So exciting,” replied Lacey Chabert, who played the part of Toaster Strudel’s heir Gretchen Wieners.

Of course, it did not go unnoticed that other celebrities chimed in. Paris Hilton, who reigned supreme alongside Lohan during the mid-2000s, also hopped into the comments section.

“Congratulations, love!” Hilton wrote. “So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club!”

Meanwhile, Nancy Meyers, who directed the actor in her 1998 breakthrough role for “The Parent Trap,” also celebrated in the announcement.

“Lindsay!!!!!! I’m so excited for you!” Meyers wrote.

The actor’s mother, Dina Lohan, replied to the post, commenting, “I am over the moon filled with so much JOY and happiness.”

Lohan’s pregnancy news comes almost a year after she married Shammas. Last July, the actor announced that the two had wed with an affectionate post shared on her Instagram, where she sang her husband’s praises.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” the actor captioned the post, which showed the two smiling as well as her engagement and wedding rings. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”

In November 2022, Lohan made an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where she spoke about finding love and exchanging vows with Shammas.

“It’s great. He’s a great man, and I found my partner. And you never know if that’s going to happen in life,” she told the talk show host.

“He proposed to me on the set of ‘Falling for Christmas’ — not on the set but off-set while we were filming,” she explained. “And I had to not tell anyone ’cause I didn’t want it to distract from our work and stuff, so I was holding it in that I was engaged, and I’m getting engaged in the movie.”