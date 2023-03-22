Lea Michele says her 2-year-old son is in the hospital with a 'scary health issue'

Lea Michele shared that her 2-year-old son, Ever Leo Reich, is currently battling a “scary health issue.”

The former “Glee” star announced the news about her son on her Instagram story on Wednesday, March 22, and said she will miss upcoming performances of “Funny Girl.”

Lea Michele shares a health update about her 2-year-old son Ever on her Instagram story on March 22. @leamichele via Instagram

In the post, Michele included a picture of her holding the toddler’s arm while he lay in bed next to a stuffed animal.

“I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today,” she wrote in the caption. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

Below the picture, the 36-year-old actor added, “I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.”

The popular Broadway show also shared an update on its Instagram page.

“Lea Michele will be out of both the matinee and evening performance today, Wednesday, March 22,” the statement said. “Julie Benko will be your fabulous Fanny!”

TODAY.com has reached out to Michele’s representative and the “Funny Girl” team for a comment.

Michele shares Ever with husband and entrepreneur Zandy Reich, whom she married in 2019.

Last year, the Broadway star shared the first photo of Ever’s face while wishing her husband a happy birthday on Instagram.

She uploaded a picture of the father and son wearing matching black sunglasses as Reich cradled Ever.

“Greatest man, father, husband and friend,” she gushed in the caption. “I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z.”

The proud mom ended the post by expressing how much she loves her son and husband.

Since then, she has shared more photos of their son to social media, but she always hides his face.

In February, she posted a picture of her walking beside the toddler on a wooden path in what looked to be a tropical location.

“Family getaway,” she said in the caption.

Reich and Michele confirmed they were dating in 2017 after meeting at a mutual friend’s wedding. They tied the knot in 2019 and announced they were expecting their first child together in April 2020.

She celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary on Instagram on March 9.

A few hours before Michele revealed her son’s health scare, she was posting about her upcoming performances of the “Funny Girl” revival. The musician has been leading the production as Fanny Brice since Beanie Feldstein exited the role in August 2022.

Earlier this month, Variety reported that the show will play its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, totaling 599 performances and 30 previews.

Since Michele took over the role, the theater has been packed with fans eager to see her belt out a few of the production’s songs like “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” which she also sang on “Glee.”

She helped turn the show into a massive success. The revival broke the all-time box office record at August Wilson Theatre in December, overtaking the stage version of “Mean Girls,” according to Variety.