Lea Michele reveals she is pregnant with baby No. 2

Looks like Lea Michele will have to brush up on her lullabies because the singing star is expecting baby number two!

Michele posted three images on Instagram that show off her baby bump along with the caption: "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛" In the photos, she wears off-white briefs, a matching wrap and some simple jewelry. She leaves her belly bare.

Michele, 37, and husband Zandy Reich are parents to 3-year-old son Ever Leo Reich. The pair were married in 2019.

Michele received a polycystic ovarian syndrome diagnosis she received in her late 20s. This hormonal condition affects millions of women, and it's the most common cause of infertility. Signs of PCOS can include increased acne and facial hair growth due to higher levels of male hormones, along with irregular periods. Often, diet and lifestyle changes can help manage the condition.

In Oct. 2019, Michele told Health magazine about her diagnosis, saying she had a great doctor who quickly diagnosed the disorder and helped her understand what it was and how to manage it.

“There are way more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with — mine is not as intense,” she said. “Which is why I haven’t really talked about it, because there are women who have it so much more intense.”

Michele's first son, Ever, was born on Aug. 20, 2020. He has appeared on the "Glee" star's Instagram feed, but she generally makes sure his face is hidden.

Michele seems like she’s rolling with the highs and lows of motherhood ... from those first precious moments of cradling Ever to the postpartum hair loss that inevitably followed. And she appears to be serenely waiting for the newest addition to her family.

“The moment that my son was handed to me was truly the greatest moment of my life,” she told E! News in Nov. 2021. “I’ve never been more thankful to God than in that moment.”