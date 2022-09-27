Laura Dern shares rare photos with her model son: ‘Road trip with my boy’

Laura Dern is traveling off the beaten path with her 21-year-old son, Ellery.

“Southwest road trip with my boy,” Dern captioned an Instagram carousel on Monday.

In one photo, the Academy Award winner, 55, and Ellery, a model, are seen posing in front of jaw-dropping mesas.

"Wow!! How beautiful is that," Dern's friend, "Big Little Lies" co-star Reese Witherspoon, wrote in the comments.

Dern shares Ellery and daughter, Jaya, 17, with her ex-husband, musician Ben Harper.

In August, Dern paid tribute to Ellery on his 21st birthday, calling her firstborn a “friend” and “inspiration.”

“You teach me every day…about art..empathy..and grace,” she wrote at the time. “You are a profound human and artist.”

Last year, Dern opened up to TODAY Parents about age-appropriate discipline tactics.

“A very wise person advised me to ask my children, ‘How do you think I should handle this?’ as opposed to, ‘You’re grounded,’ or, ‘You’re losing phone privileges,’” Dern said. “You want to try and have a real dialogue around consequence. It made them more accountable. Whenever there was punishment involved, it didn’t always work out so well.”

“Not shaming them by declaring punishment — I think that’s one of the reasons they are so honest with me,” she added.

Both of Dern’s kids appear to be following her into the entertainment industry. During a March appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Dern revealed that Jaya wants to be an actor.

“There is something very moving about it,” she said. “Jaya’s 17 and I started very young at 11, but I’m so happy that she’s waiting and wants to go to school but really knows in her heart she wants to act.

"And maybe if she does, we’ll end up having the privilege of working together," Dern added.

Related video: