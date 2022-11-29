Laura Dern celebrates daughter's 18th birthday with throwback pics

Laura Dern turned back the clock in the most adorable way to celebrate her daughter Jaya's 18th birthday.

The Oscar winner, 55, posted a cute throwback shot of Jaya as a little girl Nov. 28 on Instagram. She also included a second throwback of Jaya as a child as well as a more recent pic of the mother and daughter smiling alongside each other.

"My girl is 18 today!!!" Dern gushed in her caption. "Happiest birthday, Jaya! You teach me every day about what it means to be an honest and profound empath, artist, and activist. I love you with everything."

The "Big Little Lies" star shares Jaya and a son, Ellery, 21, with her ex-husband, musician Ben Harper.

Dern's post come a little more than two months after she shared pics of herself and Ellery as the pair embarked on a road trip together.

“Southwest road trip with my boy,” Dern captioned an Instagram carousel showing the actor and her shaggy-haired firstborn posing in front of beautiful desert landscapes.

Laura Dern with her mom, actor Diane Ladd, and kids Ellery and Jaya Harper at the 2020 Oscars. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

In August, the "Jurassic Park" franchise star honored Ellery on his 21st birthday in an emotional Instagram post. She celebrated Ellery's big day by sharing a throwback pic of him as well as another photo that found Ellery posing alongside his mom, his sister and his famous grandma, actor Diane Ladd, who is Dern's mom.

"Greatest gift I could have ever dreamt up. Happiest 21st birthday to you my amazing son/friend/inspiration. You teach me every day…about art..empathy..and grace," Dern wrote in her caption.

"You are a profound human and artist. And you are such a kind and amazing man. I’m so blessed and lucky to love you and learn from you. And you make me laugh every day," she added.

Dern shared another cute throwback shot of her kids in honor of Mother's Day in May. The pic showed her smiling as she held both Jaya and Ellery in her lap.

"Thank you both for the gift of loving you, Ellery and Jaya," Dern wrote in her caption. "Grateful Mother’s Day to me, indeed. Love to amazing mothers everywhere."