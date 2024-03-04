Lala Kent has a baby on the way!

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 33, revealed she is expecting her second child in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“I’m expanding my pod,” she wrote in the caption.

She shared a photo of her daughter, Ocean, who will turn 3 on March 15, smiling up at her baby bump.

Kent welcomed Ocean in 2021 with her ex-partner, Randall Emmett.

She used a donor to conceive her second baby, she confirmed in a March 4 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. She also revealed in her podcast that she found out she was pregnant on Dec. 22.

The Bravo star opened up about her experience of using intrauterine insemination (IUI) to try for a baby, and reflected on how others in her life reacted.

She began by explaining “the weird thing about the way” she conceived her child.

Kent said when you naturally get pregnant with a partner, “people aren’t actively checking in” and asking questions like, “Did it take? Did it take?”

“With mine it was like I’m going in for my IUI because I got a donor,” she continued. “People who I would tell, I didn't think this one through, people who I would tell, ‘I’m going in for my first IUI,’ then actively would text me the next day, ‘When do you find out if it took?’

“So I had people actively asking me, ‘Are you pregnant, are you pregnant, are you pregnant?’”

“It’s so weird the first trimester because it’s kind of touch and go, and you don’t know what’s going to happen,” she added.

Kent opened up to TODAY.com in January about going the donor route.

“I’ve really prayed on this and had many conversations about if this is the right move for me, if and when I’m ready to have another baby,” she said. “So you’ll see a lot of that journey play out on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and I’m excited because my family unit is definitely not normal.”

She also explained why she is eager for her daughter to have a little brother or sister.

“Having a sibling is so incredible. You can relate when your mom or your dad (are) acting a damn fool, you have someone to call and banter with,” she told TODAY.com. “It’s just like, it’s a best friend, but you’re also blood related, so it’s a bond like nothing else. And I feel like I would be doing her such a disservice by not giving her a sibling, like what I grew up with.”

She also said she would possibly be open to expanding her family even more, but would have to “play it by ear.”

“I feel like if I venture into having more than two, like if we’re doing three, then we might as well do four,” she said. “I would cap it at four but like three kids ... I always think at Disneyland, one person’s not going to have a friend to ride the ride with.”