Kylie Kelce shares what she really thought of husband Jason’s post-Super Bowl dance moves

Kyle Kelce is fully supportive of husband Jason Kelce's career moves — but not his dance moves.

On the Nov. 14 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by Jason (the Philadelphia Eagles center) and his brother, Travis Kelce (a Kansas City Chiefs tight end), Jason yelled for Kylie to come to the mic.

"Kylie! Do you want to share what you thought of the viral videos?" Jason shouted to his wife, who seemed to be in a different room. The couple share three adorable daughters, 4-year-old Wyatt, 2-year-old Elliotte, and almost 1-year-old Bennett.

"Am I surprised that you fully committed to wearing a frickin' Nacho Libre, Kansas City-style mask for the entire after party? No," she said from off-camera. "You displayed your three dance moves."

"Time out. Whoa!" Jason said, appearing to be offended. "Have you seen my 'Belly Takeover'? The 'Chunk'? You've never seen me do the 'Chunk.'"

"Jason ... Jason," Kylie tried to interject. "The only reason it looked like your belly took over ... you were really hip thrusting."

Travis laughed hysterically on his end of the microphone while Jason explained, "I was hip thrusting but then my belly took over."

"I've seen you hip thrust," Kylie responded.

"Yeah. Obviously," Jason said. "We got three kids."

Kylie laughed and then said, "I mean on a dance floor!"

"Walked right into that one. Hey-o!" Jason teased.

Jason certainly made a big impression as a Kansas City fan in 2024. First, he went shirtless in freezing cold temperatures when the Chiefs faced the Buffalo Bills, instantly becoming a meme.

At that same game, he lifted up an 8-year-old fan so she could meet Travis's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

He hugged his brother on the field when the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the in the AFC championship game Jan. 28. “You keep your shirt on this time or what?” said Travis.

And of course, Jason's post-season performance culminated at the Super Bowl with his dance moves, mask and memorable overalls.

Can't wait to see what the Kelce brothers cook up for next season!