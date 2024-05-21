Kylie Kelce reflects on being mom of 3 during commencement speech: 'We are winging it'

Kylie Kelce delivered words of wisdom as an alumna and parent during her commencement speech at Cabrini University.

In honor of her alma mater sending off its 2024 graduating class, which will be the university's final group as it's ceasing operations in June, Kelce took the mic to share some great words of wisdom that she learned from her life in the public eye.

First, Kelce joked that students "couldn't even get a top five Kelce" as their commencement speaker. She then went on to talk about being married to the Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce.

“My husband, Jason Kelce, is known for giving some pretty earth-shattering speeches," she said. "He did not help me in writing my words today, so you can go ahead and lower those expectations.”

She touched on being in the spotlight and said she prefers to "fly under the radar," despite what the "pop culture news cycle" might say about her.

As she looked into the audience, Kelce talked about her life at the university that's preparing to close its doors for good after the 2023-2024 school year. Villanova University will assume ownership of the Cabrini campus.

While relating to the students, Kelce said that life is all about figuring it out as you go. She explained that no one has their life "completely figured out," which is the "beauty of growing older and wiser."

"You are better equipped with knowledge to make more informed decisions," Kelce told students. "Just look at me now. I'm 32, mom of three. Where did the time go? I couldn't tell you, but what I can tell you is I have no idea what I'm doing.

"Every day we are winging it, just trying not to mess our kids up. Come to find out, that's what our parents did, too," she continued. "I'm not trying to ruin the mirage that is parenting, but I really want you to understand that with determination and a little potentially unjustified confidence, you can get through the times of uncertainty."

She topped off her advice with what she described as the more "concise" way to explain what she was saying: "Fake it until you make it."

Kelce shares her three kids, Wyatt Elizabeth, 4, Elliotte Ray, 3, and Bennett Llewellyn, 1, with the former NFL player.

At the end of her commencement speech, Kelce got emotional when she thought about her alma mater's closure.

“This was home, and this was where you found your extended family,” she said of the college. “In the next few months, as the sign at the front entrance no longer reads Cabrini, and a new school moves in, know that your home still exists.”

"As our last graduating class, know that your network of alumni still exists, and your support from the Cabrini community will still be surrounding you wherever life takes you," she added. "Congratulations graduates."