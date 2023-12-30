Kylie Kelce reveals Christmas gifts from Jason – including one that ‘terrifies’ their kids

Kylie Kelce says her NFL star husband, Jason Kelce, did a good job of getting her presents this Christmas — but one of them is terrorizing their kids.

Kylie Kelce made an appearance on the most recent episode of Jason and brother Travis Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights.”

On the show, she reveals that the Philadelphia Eagles player had gotten her a necklace from her favorite store and a Transformer: Optimus Prime.

“I’m very excited about it,” she says, confirming the machine operates on voice command, before adding, “Here’s the problem...”

“...The kids are terrified of it,” Jason Kelce finishes her sentence.

Jason and Kylie Kelce share three young daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months.

The trio, evidently, are not fans of Optimus Prime.

“We had it on for approximately 30 seconds and there were just absolute screams of terror and we had to immediately turn it off,” Kylie Kelce explains.

She says even the robot in its box is scaring the kids.

“Every time they come downstairs, they’re like ‘It’s in the box,’” she laughs. “‘You’re not gonna turn on the robot?’ No, I’m not gonna turn on the robot. Every single time.”

Kylie Kelce's other gift, a necklace from her favorite jewelry store, is evidently somewhat of a family tradition. The Kelce brothers often got their mom, Donna Kelce, earrings and a candle, the family shares.

Travis Kelce adds they also always got Mama Kelce chocolate turtles — a candy made of pecans and caramel then dipped in chocolate.

Kylie Kelce says that whether or not Santa would make an appearance for their three young kids was in doubt a few times, but he showed up in the end.

“There was a question of whether or not presents would be there in the morning, but they were. Santa stopped by,” she quips. “Not a single ounce of coal was left, so, dodged a bullet there.”

Both Kelce brothers played on Christmas Day. Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles took home a 33-25 win over the New York Giants, while Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 20-14.

Travis Kelce told his brother and sister-in-law that his Christmas was “the worst.”

“I’ve had better,” he says with a sigh. “But it ended well, with good Christmas cheer and great people.”

The Chiefs tight end spent the holiday with his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, and her family. Elsewhere in the podcast, he revealed that Swift's brother, Austin Swift, had dressed in full Santa attire for both the game and their holiday celebration.

Taylor Swift and her brother in a Santa costume watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Charlie Riedel / AP

“He actually made me feel like a child, because his gift to me was straight out of the bag,” Travis Kelce said. “And handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: ‘Little Giants’”