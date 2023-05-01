Kylie Jenner’s son Aire could be Stormi’s twin in sweet new pic

Kylie Jenner's latest post on Instagram has fans thrilled to see that her son Aire looks quite a bit like his big sister, Stormi.

On April 30, the 25-year-old shared a sweet photo of her son, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. The picture shows the 1-year-old with a blue pacifier in his mouth, looking at her from a crib while holding a blanket.

@kyliejenner via Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics owner captioned the post with a series of teary-eyed emojis and one with a chick hatching out of an egg.

“He’s perfect,” one user commented. “Most beautiful soul.”

“One thing about Kylie Jenner, she’s gonna make cute babies,” another replied.

Many quickly pointed out how her youngster looked like his older sister, who is 5 years old, with one person commenting, “He looks a lot like Stormi.” Jenner also shares Stormi with Scott.

Old posts of Stormi, like one picture she posted in 2020 in which she captioned, "my mini," prove that the sibling likeness is undeniable.

@kyliejenner via Instagram

In pictures from 2019, around the one-year mark for Stormi's birthday at the time, Jenner's daughter can be seen with the same crop of curls as her brothers, bright big brown eyes and a sweet smile.

In February 2022, Jenner announced that she and Scott had settled on the name Wolf for their son with a post on Instagram. However, this past January, Jenner took her fans by surprise when she revealed that her son’s moniker had changed a year after his birth.

On Jan. 21, Jenner revealed his name on Instagram with a series of photos and a simple caption that read “AIRE.”

Later that same day, she explained to curious fans that her son’s name is pronounced “air.”

The confirmation quickly excited fans, who were quick to note that Jenner chose names for her children that are complimentary in that they are element-related.