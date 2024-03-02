Kristin Davis gets real about life as a boy mom: ‘Of course I’m not allowed to touch the Legos’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Kristin Davis is giving fans a glimpse into her life as a mother, specifically, as a "boy mom."

On Feb. 29, the mom of two opened up about what it's like to have a son by sharing a video of her house on TikTok.

While showing off different parts of her house, Davis shared that it's natural for her to have a tent in her living room, a couch that's covered in toy cars, a wall that's filled with paintings and more.

“I’m a boy mom, of course, I have a ton of washable markers," she said in the clip.

“I’m a boy mom, so of course I have mini guitars,” Davis added while playing with one.

“I’m a boy mom so of course I’m not allowed to touch the Legos,” she whispered while putting down one of her son’s blocks.

Davis is a single mom, and the "Sex and the City" star has been open about why she never wanted to walk down the aisle.

"It’s not my thing. I was never focused on it,” she said during a July 2023 appearance on Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin’s podcast, “Best Friend Energy."

In 2011, Davis adopted her daughter, Gemma Rose. At the time, Davis was in her mid-40s. She later adopted a son, Wilson, in 2018. Both of her children are African American.

During a June 2023 appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Davis explained what it was like to be a mom in her 40s and then again in her 50s.

“For me, there was no other way that it could have happened,” she said.

“People sometimes say, ‘Oh, do you regret this, or regret that?’” she added. “No, I don’t have any regrets because I love my kids, and I don’t think I was ready (before). I wasn’t there in my head or my heart yet.”

Read on to learn more about Davis' kids.

Gemma Rose

In 2011, Davis adopted her first child, daughter Gemma Rose Davis. She first shared that she was interested in adoption as early as 2008, after the release of the first "Sex and the City" film. At the end of the original HBO show, her character, Charlotte York, adopts a daughter, Lily.

As a white mom, Davis has shared some of the things that she's had to learn to take care of her kids.

“Because my children are African-American, I feel like it’s my duty and my job to do as much research, as much work, build as many bridges as possible because you are their community,” she said on “Red Table Talk" in 2019.

“I work at that every day trying to figure out how I can make sure they have access to the Black community, that they’re part of it, that they’re not separated from it,” she added.

Davis noted that her daughter, who is currently 11, has also started to learn more about her career.

During a January 2022 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Davis recalled a time when Gemma saw someone watching the first "Sex and the City" movie on a plane.

Although Davis said it was "a little scary" because her daughter was "young" at the time, she said that things have gotten better now that she's older. She even plans to use "Sex and the City" as a teaching opportunity.

"Now that she’s getting exposed from her friends to all this stuff, even though I’m very controlling... I’m thinking I’m going to use it as a teaching tool,” Davis said.

"I don't want her to feel embarrassed. I want her to talk to me. I’m a single mom, it’s super important," she added.

Wilson

In 2018, Davis adopted her second child, a son named Wilson.

On “Red Table Talk," Davis said she went through the adoption process again because she wanted to fulfill Gemma's wish of giving her a “Black little brother" to play with.

“I just told them that our hearts were open and our home was open and if a baby needs us, we’re here,” she recalled about the process.

“And so one day there he was,” she added. “I tell you, my daughter didn’t bat an eye. She was like, ‘There he is.’”

Davis shared a rare picture of Wilson, now 5, on Instagram Dec. 6.

"Wilson, Age 5, IG Take Over," she captioned a carousel of snaps.

Instagram

On Feb. 29, Davis showed fans what it's like to have a son when she shared a video of all the things that comes with being a "boy mom" on TikTok, such as having Legos that she can't touch around the house and plenty of toy cars.

“Nobody tell him about the Legos!” she captioned the clip.