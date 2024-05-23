Oh baby, what a mistake!

Kris Jenner revealed the name of daughter Kourtney Kardashian Barker's baby in front of all of Kourtney's friends and relatives at her baby shower. Cameras captured the entire snafu for the season premiere of "The Kardashians" on Hulu. The episode airs on May 23.

Mom Kris Jenner revealed more than Kourtney Kardashian Barker was expecting at her baby shower. @poosh via Instagram

“We’re praying for a healthy and happy delivery,” Jenner said to the couple during her toast in front of the guests. “We cannot wait to meet baby Rocky.”

Rocky?!

The Barkers had not yet announced the name of their son. Dad Travis Barker did end up confirming the baby’s name, Rocky Thirteen Barker, on a podcast about a month after the shower.

After her mom spoke, Kourtney turned to Barker and said, “Oh ... announced the name.”

“What I meant was, it’s going to be a very rocky day,” Jenner said, trying to cover her slip.

“C’mon, Mom,” said Kim Kardashian in a direct-to-camera interview, “we’ve been hiding names and bumps and pregnancies and marriages and everything for years. And at grandchild 13, are you losing it at this point? Like, how do you let it slip? How do you say the name?”

Travis and Kourtney Kardashian Barker are welcoming a baby into their lives. @kimkardashian Instagram

Back at the party, Kim said, “If his name is Rocky, it’s so fitting because he’s such a fighter, and so are you guys.”

After the toast, Khloé Kardashian walked by her mother muttering, “Note to self: won’t tell you any kids’ names moving forward.”

Kourtney, 44, who said she considered her pregnancy with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to be "God's plan," told her family the name of her yet-to-be-born baby in confidence, but apparently her mom couldn't keep the secret.

Kourtney also has three children with her ex Scott Disick — Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.

A detail from the baby shower. @poosh via Instagram

Jenner planned a stunning Disneyland themed shower for her 13th grandbaby in her backyard. The shower had an "It's a Small World" vibe, and it featured custom embroidered Mouseketeer hats, Mickey balloons, mouse-shaped soft pretzels, a churros station, a quartet of singing Dapper Dans and a Steamboat Willie cake.

“It couldn’t be a more perfect shower for me and Travis,” Kourtney said.

It may be a small world, but Jenner revealed a big secret. @poosh via Instagram

"I'm so excited for Kourtney to see what we've done for her baby shower," said Jenner. "Kourtney's favorite thing is Disney ... so I thought I'd bring Disneyland to her."

Her mom's slip-up wasn't the only surprise at the baby shower.

Kourtney FaceTimed her mother moments before the shower was set to begin, saying, "You're not going to believe this, but I just tested positive for COVID."

Barker also tested positive for COVID. The two attended the shower with masks on and "socially distanced" from their guests.