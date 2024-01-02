Why some people think Kourtney Kardashian stole son Rocky's name from sister Kim

A round of a-paws for a Reddit user who pointed out that Kim Kardashian had a dog named Rocky long before her sister Kourtney welcomed a baby boy with the same name.

“I was watching Season 5 of 'KUWTK' and Kim had her pet Boxer named Rocky,” the person wrote. “I don’t think I would ever name my baby after a family pet’s name.”

Kim, 43, shared Rocky the dog with ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush. The reality star and former NFL running back began dating in 2007 and split in 2009. In a 2010 interview with People, Kim described herself as Rocky’s “mommy" and said that she and the pup had similar dispositions.

“He’s really cool and calm, and goes with the flow,” she told the publication.

Kim went on to recount how she introduced Rocky to Kourtney's then 6-month-old son, Mason.

"Rocky was licking Mason in the face, and Kourtney was mad at me,” Kardashian remembered while chatting with People. “I was like, ‘No, they need to meet!’ It was really funny. And Rocky did calm down after a little bit."

Kim's Rocky has not been photographed in more than a decade.

Kourtney gave birth to son Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023. It appears Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, narrowed in on the name early on in her pregnancy.

“I like Rocky Thirteen,” Barker revealed on an episode of Complex’s “GOAT Talk” video series in July. “That’s the name that’s been going through my head lately.”

The Blink-182 drummer added that the 1976 movie “Rocky,” was “the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Barker joked that his son would come out "doing front kicks and pushups" because of his name on the “One Life One Chance” podcast in October 2023.

According to Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, the name Rocky is gaining in popularity. Similar choices include Duke, Mack, Spike and Major, Wattenberg told TODAY.com in October.

In addition to Rocky, Kourtney is a mom of three children: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with former partner Scott Disick. Barker shares Alabama, 18, and Landon, 20, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.