Kourtney Kardashian shows off growing baby bump in swimsuit photos from Hawaii

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is showing off her growing baby bump.

Kardashian Barker, who is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, shared several photos to Instagram on July 12 that highlighted her pregnancy.

The reality star shared pictures from Kauai island in Hawaii while in various resortwear styles.

Her first post featured a hot pink asymmetrical bodysuit and skirt by Jacquemus, which had a cutout around her stomach.

"Aloha," she captioned the post with a pink flower emoji. She tagged 1 Hotel in Hanalei Bay as the location.

In her stories, she shared that she’d accessorized the look with a bright yellow bag and wide-brimmed hat.

In her second post from the trip, Kardashian Baker did a photo dump with an all-emoji caption: "🤙🏼🍧🐓🌧️🌈🌊🐢🫖🏄🏻‍♀️."

The first snaps show her in a black monokini, white cover-up jersey and Prada hat.

She also posted several photos of scenes from her vacation — a visit to Wishing Well Shave Ice, wild chickens, and a tea ceremony.

She also shared a video of one of her kids taking a surf lesson with Hanalei Surf School as she watched from the beach.

Kardashian Baker, who revealed on June 24 that she is expecting a baby boy, is already mom to 13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign Disick, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick.

Barker, on the other hand, shares Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He's also a former stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Kardashian Barker, 44, has been enthusiastically sharing her maternity looks throughout her pregnancy.

In a post on July 5, she shared several different maternity styles, including a bodycon strapless black dress she'd styled with a long ponytail, a double-breasted leather blazer with a lacy, sheer turtleneck underneath, and a few more casual looks.

She also recently shared photos from a pool day with TikTok star Addison Rae. The two donned matching pink bikinis for the occasion.