Kourtney Kardashian shares closer look at baby bump after surprise pregnancy announcement

Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps of her pregnancy announcement at a recent Blink-182 concert.

Kardashian Barker posted a carousel of images on Instagram, with several of the photos showcasing her growing baby bump.

In the first frame, the “Kardashians” star posed in front of her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, wearing a sheer top as he held a pair of drumsticks up to her stomach . Another photo captured the couple as Barker posed behind his wife while she placed a hand on the top of her stomach to subtly accentuate her baby bump.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kardashian Barker captioned the post.

Barker commented on his wife's post, simply writing, "God is great."

Kardashian Barker re-created a scene from Blink-182’s “All The Small Things” music video when she announced her pregnancy with Barker publicly at the band’s concert June 16.

The Poosh founder shared a video on Instagram jumping up and down in the crowd as she held a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” which was projected onto the screen at the concert. The video captured the cheers from the crowd, as well as Barker walking from his drum kit on stage and down into the crowd to embrace his wife in a hug.

Over the years, the couple have been open about their desire to expand their family, a topic that has been covered across multiple seasons of the family’s Hulu reality show, “The Kardashians.”

Kardashian Baker has been transparent about her in vitro fertilization journey, sharing the ups and downs of her experience including how IVF affected her body and her energy.

In 2022, Kardashian Barker told the Wall Street Journal that she had stopped IVF treatments amid planning for the couple’s wedding. She reiterated this decision during the Season Three premiere of “The Kardashians,” declaring that she and Barker were “officially done with IVF.”

“I would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” she said. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

Since their 2022 nuptials, the couple have also embraced life with a blended family.

Kardashian Barker shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. Barker shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler and is a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler’s daughter from a previous relationship.