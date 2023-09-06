Kourtney Kardashian says she had 'urgent fetal surgery' that saved her baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian Barker says she and her baby are safe following urgent fetal surgery.

The reality television personality expressed her gratitude on Instagram Sept. 6 to her husband, Travis Barker, and the medical team for their help in saving her baby’s life.

Her post comes five days after the drummer's band, Blink-182, shared that they would postpone a portion of their European tour so that he could attend to an “urgent family matter.”

Kardashian Barker’s post featured a black-and-white picture of her and her husband holding hands as she received intravenous treatment. It also detailed the fear she experienced while trying to “fight” for her baby's survival.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she captioned the post before addressing her mother, Kris Jenner. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” her post continued. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kardashian Barker ended the caption by writing, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Kardashian Barker announced that she and her husband were pregnant with their first child together on June 16.