Kourtney Kardashian says she still co-sleeps with 10-year-old daughter Penelope

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian Barker says her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, still co-sleeps with her almost every night.

In an episode of Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast released on Oct. 4, Kardashian opened up about her middle child's sleeping habits, saying that Penelope is her "girl that I do not worry about."

"She’s slept with me every day since she was born," Kardashian said. "And pretty much still still does, unless she has a friend sleep over."

Kardashian said her 10-year-old will also go on sleepovers to her sisters' homes or to her husband Travis Barker's house a block away from her. The two are not yet living together, she said elsewhere in the podcast, as they try to figure out their blended family situation.

Barker and Kardashian tied the knot in May 2022. Barker shares Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Kardashian's children with ex Scott Disick include Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.

As for Penelope, Kardashian said she is "a mini me to her core."

"We've spent so much time together and spend so much time together and I just, I don't worry about her," she said, adding, "We are so close."

The two run a popular TikTok account, @pandkourt, with more than 4 million followers. Disick also regularly appears on the account, occasionally dancing or taking part in his daughter's jokes.

Kardashian isn't the only celebrity who says her older kid still sleeps with her. On a podcast in July, actor Alicia Silverstone said her 11-year-old son, Bear, still shared her bed.

“Bear and I still sleep together,” Silverstone said in the July 19 episode of “The Ellen Fisher Podcast. “I’ll be in trouble for saying that, but I really don’t care.”

Silverstone has previously written that placing a child in a crib is "tantamount to child neglect" in her 2014 book "The Kind Mama."

The American Academy of Pediatrics does not recommend co-sleeping for babies until they are six months old.