Kourtney Kardashian shares new baby bump photos with appearance from Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Addison Rae twinned in pink bikinis in a recent post on Kardashian Barker's Instagram page.

The reality star, 44, and social media influencer and actor, 22, posed in matching swimsuits for a series of photos by the pool, which Kardashian Barker captioned with summery emoji.

In the first pic, Rae touches Kardashian Barker's baby bump as Kardashian Barker pulls her hair back. The stars pose together for the next photo, and the following picture is a solo shot of Kardashian Barker reclining on a poolside lounge. In the final photo, Rae winks at the camera and Kardashian Barker cradles her bump.

Kardashian Barker announced her pregnancy last month at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. As husband Travis Barker, 47, performed with the band, Kardashian Barker held up a handwritten poster that read "Travis I'm pregnant," referencing a scene from Blink-182's music video for "All the Small Things."

This will be the couple’s first child together. Kardashian Barker has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick: sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 10. Barker shares two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: daughter Alabama, 17, and son Landon, 19. He is also stepfather to Moakler's daughter Atiana, 24.

Kardashian Barker has frequently shared intimate moments from her pregnancy on Instagram. She posted behind-the-scenes photos of her and her husband celebrating the pregnancy on June 18.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she wrote in the caption.

On June 23, Kardashian Barker posted photos showing her baby bump in a green string bikini, and she revealed the baby’s sex in an Instagram video on June 24. She affectionately referred to her son as “little drummer boy” in a recent Instagram post.