Kim Kardashian’s son delivers a blunt assessment of her ‘American Horror Story’ look

Kim Kardashian may be a business mogul, reality star and actor, but her role as mom surely is keeping her humble.

In the season finale of "The Kardashians," released on Nov. 30, Kim asks her son Saint, 7, what he thinks of her appearance as an artist puts her in spooky makeup for her role in FX’s "American Horror Story: Delicate."

"How do you think I look, Saint?" she asks her son via FaceTime.

"Bad," he replies.

"Bad? OK," she sighs and asks to speak to her youngest son, Psalm, 4.

In "American Horror Story: Delicate," Kim plays Siobhan, a publicist for Emma Roberts’ character, Anna. Fan responses were largely positive for the reality star's rare acting appearance and Kim is now slated to produce and star in an upcoming Netflix comedy, "The Fifth Wheel."

Kim Kardashian in "American Horror Story: Delicate." @AHSFX via Twitter

The clip with Saint — which also appeared in a trailer shared to "The Kardashians" official Instagram account earlier in the day — reminded viewers of an earlier incident this season.

Last week's episode featured Kim's oldest child, 10-year-old North, critiquing her famous mom's dress for the Met Gala.

North, who had previously said she "loved" the custom-made Schiaparelli dress, told her mom the day before the event that she thought the pearls looked cheap.

“I like the pearls. I just don’t like that it comes from the dollar store,” she said at one point in the conversation. Later, North added that she also didn’t like how “the pearls look fake.”

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

Her mom, who had previously taken the criticism (to the chagrin of Schiaparelli’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry), stepped in to tell North she was wrong on that front.

"No, no, no, I think you’re wrong here," Kim said. "These are very expensive real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls. We’re not going for, like, flapper girl, we’re going for vintage, authentic, pearly girly."

In the end, North said the look was too "beachy" — to which Roseberry quipped that he was living his "worst nightmare."

"It’s like I’m being punked," he said. "The night before the Met — getting read for filth by a 9-year-old."