Kim Kardashian’s oldest child has found some clever ways to make money.

The reality star says daughter North, 10, sets up a lemonade stand most weekends.

“She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner,” Kardashian told GQ. “She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them.”

Kim Kardashian and North West at DAOU Vineyards' celebration of The Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Sounds sweet and innocent, right? Well, be careful because North has an unusual price model in which she just may gouge you.

“If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2,” Kardashian said. “If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’ ”

Kardashian shares North with ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The pair also share Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

North appears to be brimming with confidence, too. When asked by Vice Media’s i-D last month who her style icon is, she replied, “Me.”

She was also asked to describe herself in three words.

“The best ever,” she said.

And while it sounds like North is a blossoming businesswoman, her mom says she still wants all of her kids to enjoy their childhood.

“I try to have my kids be as normal as possible and live in a neighborhood where they can ride bikes to their cousins’ houses,” she told GQ.

“I understand that it is not a normal life. We’re never going to have a normal family life no matter what. As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can.”