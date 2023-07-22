Kim Kardashian has a major soccer fan on her hands.

Kardashian and her son Saint, 7, took a mother-son trip to DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida July 21 to watch Lionel Messi’s debut match as a member of Inter Miami CF after he announced his career move in June.

The SKIMS founder captured the excitement of the evening on her Instagram story. She posted a series of videos and photos from the match that showed Saint and his friend having the time of their life, including a sweet interaction between the two boys and Messi.

In the first clip, Saint and his friend could be heard yelling Messi’s name as they cheered him on while he waved to fans from the field. Messi stopped by the stands and posed for a selfie with the boys, which Kardashian described on her story as the “Best days of their entire lives.”

Saint West takes as selfie with Lionel Messi. @kimkardashian / Via Instagram

A following clip showed the two boys celebrating the moment, hugging as they jumped up and down donning their matching Messi jerseys. Kardashian also shared a snap of a pink Inter Miami CF jersey autographed by Messi and addressed to Saint.

Saint West with friend at Lionel Messi’s debut match as a member of Inter Miami CF. @kimkardashian / Via Instagram

Messi wasn’t the only soccer superstar Saint and his friend got to meet at the match, either.

Kardashian captured the moment David Beckham, who is the co-owner of Inter Miami CF, met her son and his friend. In the photo, Beckham was smiling as he appeared to shake Saint’s hand. The “Kardashians” star echoed her earlier sentiment, writing “Best day ever” on the photo.

Saint West and friend meet soccer legend David Beckham. @kimkardashian / Via Instagram

At the match, Kardashian spoke to Major League Soccer on the sidelines and opened up about Saint’s love of soccer.

“He’s obsessed with soccer and I will do anything for my babies, so I travel the world,” Kardashian said, as Saint tried to jump on her in the background. “We do soccer trips and it’s not stopping. All summer we’re going to different exhibition games.”

This isn't the first time that Kardashian has had Saint as her sporting event buddy this year.

In April, the mother-son duo accompanied Kris Jenner at the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The family cheered on Tristan Thompson, who shares daughter True and son Tatum with Khloe Kardashian, as the Lakers beat the Grizzlies in overtime.

While Jenner donned a purple suit and Kardashian wore an all leather ensemble sitting courtside, Saint dressed for the occasion, sporting a gold Thompson jersey.