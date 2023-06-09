Khloé Kardashian shares adorable pics from True and Stormi's pre-K graduation

One of the bittersweet moments of motherhood has officially arrived at Khloé Kardashian’s doorstep.

On June 8, the mother of two celebrated her daughter True Thompson’s pre-kindergarten graduation with a post on Instagram.

“Yesterday was a big day! My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K. No! Im not ok,” she captioned the post, with a bandaged heart emoji.

Photos in the post feature the youngest of the Kardashian sisters embracing her daughter while she holds a bouquet of flowers.

In the post’s final photo, True stands with her cousin Stormi Webster, who also graduated from pre-kindergarten.

Mom Kylie Jenner celebrated her daughter's big day with an Instagram post.

"my sweet girl graduated pre-k today," Jenner captioned a picture of her and Stormi nearly touching noses.

Fans showered Kardashian's post with heart emoji and words of congratulations.

“You are such a great mum,” one user replied.

“She’s growing up so fast!” another wrote. “Congratulations cutie."

Another added, “So cute! And yes, time flies, so cherish every moment.”

Kardashian shares True with former partner NBA basketball player Tristan Thompson. Kardashian and Thompson welcomed a boy, Tatum, via a surrogate in July 2022.

The television personality has worn her heart on her sleeve when it comes to talking about the bittersweet moments of raising True and Tatum.

In a recent episode of her reality show "The Kardashians," she said she's felt "less connected" to her son because of the surrogacy process.

“With True, it took me a couple of days to be like, 'OK, this is my daughter,'” Kardashian said in conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner. “With him, it’s taken me months. I love him, and I love kids but, I still don’t have that complete bond.”

She also recently described celebrating True’s 5th birthday as “bittersweet” in a series of posts shared to her Instagram story in April.

“Yesterday, we threw True her 5th birthday party!! Time really does fly! Bittersweet,” Kardashian wrote. “... I’ll hold onto the last few days of my 4-year-old.”

Kardashian went on to share details from the “Octonauts”-themed party, which included a DIY aquarium station, plenty of balloons and traveling tide pools to educate partygoers about sea animals.