Khloé Kardashian says surrogacy affected her bond with son Tatum

Khloé Kardashian admits she doesn't have the best bond in the world with her son, Tatum.

After welcoming him with the help of a surrogate in July 2022, she appeared on a recent episode of "The Kardashians" and said she felt “less connected” to her baby because of the surrogacy process.

“It’s a mind f---,” she said. “It’s really the weirdest thing.”

In a coversation with mom Kris Jenner, Kardashian, 38, said that welcoming her son versus her 5-year-old daughter, True, who she birthed herself, has been a "very different experience" for her.

"With True, it took me a couple of days to be like, OK, this is my daughter," Kardashian said. "With him, it's taken me months. I love him and I love kids but, I still don't have that complete bond."

Kardashian added that she sometimes she feels "guilty" that she can't see her son in the same way as her daughter.

"I'm like, why isn't it the same? But I know it will be and I know, like, I don't treat him differently. I just questioned myself sometimes."

After hearing that, Jenner told her daughter that she has to give herself a break sometimes because she is the "mother of the year" to her kids and is the "most attentive person" to everyone in the family.

"I wish I wasn't so critical of myself because I'm very kind to everyone else," Kardashian replied. "I'm just not very kind to myself."

"But being a mom is truly one of the most magical experiences ever," she added in her confessional.

Kardashian shares both of her children with her ex-boyfriend and NBA star Tristan Thompson.