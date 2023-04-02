See behind-the-scenes pics from True Thompson’s epic ‘Octonauts’-themed 5th birthday party

Khloe Kardashian gave her daughter, True, a birthday party she will never forget.

Less than two weeks before her daughter’s 5th birthday April 12, Kardashian hosted an epic "Octonauts"-themed bash to mark the occasion.

Happy early birthday, True! TikTok

Before posting a series of photos and videos from the “Octonauts” themed party, Kardashian shared a sweet note with a written message on her Instagram story.

“Yesterday, we threw True her 5th birthday party!! Time really does fly! Bittersweet,” Kardashian wrote. “Her birthday isn’t until April 12th, but we decided to celebrate it yesterday. I’ll hold onto the last few days of my 4 year old.”

A message from Khloe Kardashian. Instagram

In several photos on her Instagram story, Kardashian showed off the elaborate pastel decor spread throughout the house and in the yard.

The space was also filled with a myriad of technicolor balloons, streamers and cardboard cutouts of the “Octonauts” crew.

Octonauts everywhere. Instagram

Guests had plenty of options when it came to entertainment at True’s birthday party.

Kardashian ensured there was a ball pit, as well as a paint station set up with canvases, an embroidery station with pastel backpacks stitched with each of the guests' names, a DIY aquarium station where guests could customize their own fishbowl with “Octonauts” toys and a sand art station.

To add to the “Octonauts” theme, there were also people dressed up in costumes from the show to greet the children in attendance, including the birthday girl.

True posing with an "Octonauts" character. Instagram

Kardashian also had a station where guests could make their own slime.

The table included all of the necessary ingredients to concoct the perfect slime, in an addition to beads, sequins, rubber bands and small plastic sea creature figures to put into the mixture.

Slime! Instagram

Leaning into the underwater theme, Kardashian also brought in a traveling tide pool so the kids could have a first hand experience with real animals from the ocean.

“This was super Cool!” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story. “We had traveling tide pools come teach the kids about some under water creatures. No whales…don’t worry.”

True's birthday party featured a stingray and starfish. Instagram

Kardashian wasn’t playing when it came to the food at the event, either.

She shared multiple snaps of the sweet stations at the event, which included a snow cone maker and a cotton candy machine.

Several of the desserts were displayed on an open bookcase with a tiered pastel purple tree to serve treats on. The desserts were, of course, on theme and included mermaid parfaits, cupcakes with “Octonauts” character stickers, cookie sandwiches and more.

Kylie Jenner also attended True’s birthday with her two children, Stormi and Aire. She showed off some scenes from the event in a TikTok video.

Aire at his cousin's 5th birthday party. TikTok

Throughout the video, she captured the magic of her sister’s celebration for her niece.

At one point in the video, she posed with True, telling her, “Happy birthday, I love you!” before giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"I love you!" TikTok

The Kardashian family are no stranger to over-the-top parties for their children.

In June 2022, Kim Kardashian showed off the elaborate celebration she planned for her eldest daughter North's 9th birthday.

The party started with a private plane ride to a destination the Skims founder dubbed “Camp North.” Once they arrived to their destination, guests got to enjoy plenty of fun outside, including a river raft ride, a hike across a foot bridge, as well as a good old fashioned camp out.