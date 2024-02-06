Kenya Moore on the future of ‘Real Housewives’ and her family

Kenya Moore, the 53-year-old actress, entrepreneur and "Real Housewife of Atlanta" star, talks to TODAY.com about her new role in a Lifetime movie ... and her best-loved role as mom to 5-year-old Brooklyn.

In "Abducted Off the Streets: The Carlesha Gaither Story," Moore portrays Keisha Gaithers, a mother who is determined to find her missing daughter at any cost. In this true story, Carlesha outsmarts her predator by leaving a trail of breadcrumbs for investigators to find while her mother demands attention on the case from the public and investigators.

"It takes a mom to know what a mom would do," Moore tells TODAY.com about her character.

When she first read the script, she had to put it down because it was "too close" to her own experience as a mother, she says. "It's invoking my biggest fear — something happening to your children."

Moore portrays the determined mother of a missing girl in a new Lifetime movie that is based on a true story. Courtesy Lifetime

To keep her daughter Brooklyn safe, Moore says she's teaching her to be "situationally aware," even at her young age. "I parent that way naturally," she says. "I've been teaching my child how to fight, how to not touch guns, how to hide if there's danger, what to do if she's lost, how to use a cell phone — and how to remain calm."

After a pause, Moore says, laughing, "And she also knows how to fight."

Moore taught her daughter how to defend herself if someone is trying to harm her. "She loves practicing on me. She gets a kick out of it. But she's a feisty little thing when you're trying to fight her. It's funny," she says proudly.