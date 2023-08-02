Kelly Osbourne says she 'hid' during pregnancy out of fear of being fat-shamed

Kelly Osbourne is getting candid about why she never shared photos of herself while she was pregnant.

The reality star welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Sid Wilson around the beginning of 2023. After announcing that she was expecting, Osbourne kept her pregnancy off social media and rarely posts about her son, Sidney.

After posting new photos of herself on Instagram on Aug. 1, one person noted that they “never saw a pregnant picture” of her before asking if she hired a surrogate to carry her child.

“There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed,” Osbourne wrote back, also replying to the person’s comment asking if she had work done on her face and neck. “It’s just from weight loss. Honestly I’ve only had Botox.”

Over the years, Osbourne has spoken out about being body-shamed and the toll it takes on her. In 2021, she called out a tabloid for reaching out to her for comment on her fluctuating weight. A year prior, she revealed she lost 85 pounds after undergoing a gastric-sleeve procedure.

“This past year has been the hardest year of my life. I was compliantly and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again,” she wrote on her Instagram story at the time. “I am happy. I am healthy and that’s all that should matter.”

Osbourne announced that she was pregnant in May 2022 with a photo of herself holding a sonogram.

“I know that I have been quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…” she wrote. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

It was her mom, Sharon Osbourne, who later revealed that she gave birth and shared her grandson's name on the British chat show "The Talk."

Kelly Osbourne didn't seem to be too happy her mother's revelations, later writing on her Instagram story: “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

Earlier this year, in May, Kelly Osbourne opened up about motherhood while on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“I have a beautiful little baby boy, and he is my reason for living, my reason for getting up in the morning,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “My whole life revolves around him, and now I understand what the word ‘purpose’ really means.”

She also shared that her famous father Ozzy Osbourne likes to be called “Papa” and her mom goes by “Nana.”

“(My mom) absolutely adores him, and so does my dad,” she said. “My dad and him have a real connection.”