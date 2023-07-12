Keke Palmer says she feels 'powerful' after becoming a mom

Keke Palmer is opening up about her journey in motherhood.

Palmer has recently been in the headlines after the father of her child, Darius Jackson, criticized her sheer dress that she'd worn to an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he responded to a video of Palmer and Usher's interaction in a tweet on July 5.

Immediately, supporters rushed to Palmer's defense but Jackson doubled down in a subsequent tweet.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he tweeted later that day. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Palmer and Jackson welcomed their son, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson, in February 2023.

Palmer, who has yet to directly respond to the online outfit-shaming situation, was recently asked by The Cut how her headspace is following the fallout.

"After having my baby, I’ve just gotten so much more powerful. I’m just so strengthened in a crazy way," she told the outlet. "Strutting my stuff, enjoying. I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious. In a way that you would expect, considering the kind of work that I do as a public figure."

She noted she was "always trying to be on point with my body" and paying close attention to her physique.

"After having the baby, my body got so much bigger and I started getting fluff in areas I never had before," she said.

"I was trying to work with my trainer, Corey Calliet, and he was just like, 'Well, we are never going to try and get your body back to how it was before a baby because you birthed a child,'" she recounted. "It’s like, that’s not something to hide, that’s something to embrace. We’re going to lean into this new body."

Palmer, 29, went on to say that she believes she is in her "big boss era" as she hits her 30s.

"I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman. My headspace is just to continue to inspire and encourage myself and anybody else who wants to go down that road with me," she said. "Because we’re growing and we are changing. It’s all about loving who I am and loving what I experienced and what I’ve gone through that’s gotten me here. A lot of gratitude for me."

Though she has not directly responded to Jackson's comments, Palmer did launch a series of T-shirts that say "I’m a Motha" the day following the incident.

"One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!" Palmer captioned an Instagram post of her singing Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” to her baby on July 7.

"To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me!" she added in the post. "On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore."