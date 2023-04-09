Keke Palmer celebrates her postpartum body in new video: 'Hips? Never had 'em!'

Keke Palmer is loving how her body has changed since welcoming her first child in February.

On April 7, the 29-year-old actor and singer uploaded a video to Instagram that showed her celebrating her new curves.

At the beginning of the video, Palmer reminded her fans that her skin has improved following the birth of her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

“And now, I’m back to let y’all know that he gave me something else,” she said, zooming out to reveal a full-body angle.

“Body down!” she exclaimed as she shook her chest and admired her curves. “Get into it.”

She continued to marvel at her postpartum body in the caption.

“Hips? NEVER HAD EM’! Boobs? Never had em’! Booty? BARELY,” she wrote.

“Thanks son,” Palmer added, with a crying-face emoji.

Some of her famous friends and fans also praised the singer in the comments.

Singer and actor Chlöe Bailey wrote, “bawdy DOWNNNN.”

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and Xscape member Kandi Burruss said, “That body is BODY-ING!” with a crying-laughing face and multiple fire emoji.

“Yessssss mom bod,” actor Niecy Nash cheered.

One fan said, “Them kids will improve our lives in more ways than one.”

Another joked that the new mom should prepare for the changes to be short-lived.

“They go down after breastfeeding tho so enjoy them while you got them!” the Instagram user warned.

The “Nope” star and her boyfriend Darius Jackson announced on Instagram Feb. 27 that their baby boy had been born.

“Hey Son!!!!” she began in a post that featured pictures and clips of the first-time parents bonding with their newborn in the hospital.

A couple weeks later, Palmer opened up about the support she has received as a new mom. She also acknowledged the struggles that single parents face.

“If you are a single parent, pull out your cape,” she said in an Instagram reel shared March 3. “As a matter of fact, unclip your angel wings because I don’t know how else you did it.”

She pointed out that there are many reasons why someone might be raising a child alone.

Palmer continued, “Maybe they lost somebody. Maybe they don’t want to deal with somebody. Maybe it’s a choice. But when it comes to raising a kid, I’ve already learned in these short few days that it takes a village and sometimes that’s a privilege.”

She became emotional as she concluded, “It could bring tears to my eyes. I am just truly, profoundly impressed.”