Keke Palmer posts babymoon pics and reflects on her ‘theme of the season’

Keke “Keep a job” Palmer is happily taking a step back from the moniker fans gave her years ago because her babymoon is in full effect.

She posted vacation pictures on Instagram Jan. 3, giving her nearly 12 million followers an inside look at her and boyfriend Darius Jackson's time away to rest as they prepare to become first-time parents.

"Happy new year," she partially captioned the pictures and videos of her in an animal print swimsuit and other outfits as she showed off a tropical getaway.

"Baby moon was in full (effect). I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip," she said before further explaining how intentionally slowing down is antithetical to who she is.

"I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation," she wrote. As a compromise, she said she put flexibility into her plans.

"I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season. Which is, rest."

The 29-year-old talent rose to fame in the mid-2000s with the Nickelodeon show "True Jackson VP" and films "Akeelah and the Bee," "The Longshots" and "Barbershop 2." In the present day, she regularly works red carpet events for Vogue and other outlets and is managing her own digital network, KeyTV.

The "Nope" star explained how working so hard for so long has given her permission to take a break, which wasn't easy for her.

"The theme is rest because, I can," she declared. "I have spent many seasons sacrificing."

She said she learned a strong work ethic from her parents and has decided to explore something new during her pregnancy.

"I learned (sacrificing) from my father, from both my parents, but my dad takes the cake," she wrote. "I want to be just like him. His life is full and he has given so much. I don’t think giving or sacrificing are bad things, it’s who I am and that will never change. But every season we are meant to embrace something new."

For Palmer, that means learning "how to really take it easy." She said she's learned that dialing it back does not decrease her passion, but refines it.

"How to go slow (or slower than I have, which is speedy for the average) because it definitely doesn’t mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool," she explained. "How will channeling my skill through this pov make me sharper?"

Reframing an adjustment period into being a positive experience is one of many things the young mogul has learned during this new stage of her life.

"Everything that’s going to come is already in motion," she said. "All I have to do is enjoy. Be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE."