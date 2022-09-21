Katy Perry may wear many hats from pop superstar to producer, but she’s always making sure she can be in "mom mode."

The 37-year-old singer shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom. During a chat with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on their “SmartLess” podcast posted on Sept 19, Perry shared why she doesn’t have a full-time nanny and how it “doesn’t feel good” when she misses milestones in her daughter’s life.

“I am working a lot and I’ve always worked a lot. I’m kind of a matriarchal figure,” Perry said. “I have a wonderful nanny, but I don’t have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I’m meant to.”

“And so therefore, any day I get off, I’m just in mom mode,” she continued, adding, “Doesn’t matter if I’ve had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I’m waking up at six o’clock and we’re going to go and do breakfast and yes, I have the no sleep shakes.”

Katy Perry on the set of "American Idol." Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Perry said that she’s “super blessed” and grateful to have some help, notably adding, “But I also want to participate.”

As a working mom, who also juggles her Las Vegas residency and “American Idol” gig, it’s missing key moments in her daughter’s life that bums her out.

“She’s 2, so she’s at that point where it’s like she’s saying new words every day and the other day she was just saying some words that I didn’t teach her and I was like, ‘D--- it. That doesn’t feel good,’” she said.

As for Bloom’s parenting, she said, “Dad is the best.”

Perry also mentioned that doing her Resorts World Vegas residency, which runs again in October, gives her the chance to drop Daisy off at daycare and return home the next morning.

While the couple hasn't shared a full photo of their daughter, they have talked about her over the years. In August, the “Roar” singer called her daughter “a ham,” telling People, “She likes to dress up. She’s not very shy.”

“She loves ballet. She goes to tutu school and she loves it. It’s all very adorable” Perry added.

Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy in August 2020. The “Carnival Row” star is also father to 11-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.