See the hilarious name Kathie Lee Gifford's grandchildren call her

As a grandmother — as in life — Kathie Lee seems to be unapologetically herself, and her daughter (and new mom) Cassidy Gifford wouldn't have it any other way.

While relaxing in the green room before appearing on Hoda and Jenna March 26 to talk about their newest project, this mother-daughter duo appears delighted to chat with TODAY.com about their growing family ... and they let some hilarious family secrets slip.

Cassidy and her husband, Ben Wierda, are parents to 9-month-old Finn, aka "Finnston Churchill" to his grandmother. Kathie Lee's older son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Brown, are the parents of Frank “Frankie” Michael Gifford, almost 2, and Ford Matthew Gifford, 4 months.

"'Bubbe' is my name," says Kathie Lee about her chosen grandmother name. "It's Yiddish."

"She's the only one who can say it, though," says Cassidy.

"They all call me 'Boobie,'" says Kathie Lee, feigning disappointment. "Which is, I guess, fine."

That Bubbe life

Though she loves to be involved in her kids' and grandkids' lives, Kathie Lee has never been "invasive," according to Cassidy. "You've never been a helicopter mom."

Kathie Lee says she tried to raise her children right and then let them live their lives as adults. "I tried to just teach them the difference between wrong and right, how important kindness was, and is, and to be on time," she says. After spending years on stage and in daytime television, Kathie Lee knows how essential timing can be.

But when it comes to kids, Kathie Lee wishes that time would slow down.

“You just want to stop time for a while and let them be innocent children," she shares. "It’s a scary world we live in today. So many times we rush childhood, and it’s so important that we don’t. Anything you don’t get in your childhood, you spend the rest of your life trying to find it."

"Hope and family and faith”

Kathie Lee thanks the Lord for her grandchildren "because they're such blessings." She has worked hard to pass her faith onto her children and grandchildren ... and everyone around her.

Cassidy always remembers her mother saying, "If you have a pulse, you have a purpose," a phrase that originated with Kathie Lee's own father. "It's not just any purpose," Cassidy explains. "It's to go out and lead your life with grace and kindness and treat every single person you encounter the exact same way."

Cassidy hopes she can be the example for Finn that her mother was for her.

Faith led Cassidy and Kathie Lee to their latest project, a Prime Video series called "The Baxters" because it was led by "women of faith," like actress Roma Downey (from "Touched by an Angel") and Karen Kingsbury (the Christian author who wrote the books this series is based on).

"It's a beautiful story of hope and family and faith," says Cassidy, "but it's also very real and raw and gritty. It doesn't try to sugarcoat a bunch of cookie-cutter things that go on in life as faith-based projects usually do."

And best of all, the pair was able to spend precious family time together while filming.

"Sheer joy"

It doesn't sound like being a grandmother will get old for Kathie Lee, who revels in the "sheer joy of watching my children with their children." Cody and Cassidy are both "excellent parents," she says, noting that "good" parents encompass both a feeling of "consistency" and "fun."

And speaking of "fun," Kathie Lee adds, "Cassidy's a crazy woman and Erika ... Erika is like Tinkerbell," she says of her daughter-in-law.

"I'm the crazy one?" Cassidy laughs incredulously.

"Well, you're ... you're funny. And you're fun," Kathie Lee says. She pauses in an attempt to dig herself out of that hole, and then she doubles down. "But she's like Tinkerbell. She just is. Sorry!"

Luckily, Cassidy doesn't hold a grudge because less than an hour later, she reflected on becoming a mother with TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“It’s fostered a different appreciation for that motherly love," said Cassidy of how her life has changed since Finn arrived.

"It’s given me a lot of grace for my mom … understanding that you love your child more than anything in the world. So thanks, Mom.”