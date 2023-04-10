Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt posted photos from her family's Easter celebration, including a snap showing her two daughters wearing adorable, matching pastel outfits.

The author and mother of two shared photos of how she spent the holiday with her mother, Maria Shriver, husband Chris Pratt and daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, who turns 1 in May.

"Easter of love, family, sisters and some firsts for little one," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Schwarzenegger Pratt, 33, didn’t share the location of their holiday spot, but included photos of her family taking a dip in a seaside pool and lounging underneath swaying palm trees.

Maria Shriver with one of her grandchildren.

Shriver, 67, is pictured sporting a swimsuit and baseball cap with a huge grin sitting next to one of Schwarzenegger Pratt's daughters, dressed in an adorable white bucket hat.

The "Good Night, Sister" author told TODAY.com in February her children's book was inspired by both her daughters' strong bond and her relationship with her younger sister, Christina.

"We’re so close in age — we did everything together — so I wanted to write a children’s book that was celebrating the relationship between sisters," Schwarzenegger Pratt said.

She added she knew she wanted to write the book almost immediately after she gave birth to Lyla last May.

"I just found myself sitting in the rocking chair with her at night, reading all of these books that I read when I was younger," she said. "I just had all these flashbacks — so many memories of reading when I was little. It was this crazy, emotional experience that I was so unprepared for as a new mom."

Schwarzenegger Pratt also included a sweet photo of Pratt, 43, hugging her from behind while she's seated at a restaurant.

@katherineschwarzenegger via Instagram

In addition to Eloise and Lyla, Pratt is also dad to Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt recently starred as Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and told TODAY.com last month he got emotional the first time he saw the finished film.

"You don’t always know what these movies are going to look like, certainly in animation," Pratt said. "You lend your voice over the course of a couple of years, and then you sit back and you watch the movie."

"It was really beautiful," he continued. "Not just because we all worked so hard on it, but also it was just gratifying to know that we had made something really extraordinary."